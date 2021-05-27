Watch
ESPN announces UK game times, networks for first three games

Wildcats open September 4
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 14:43:55-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky will kick off its season on September 4 at home against Louisiana-Monroe. We already knew that but ESPN announced on Thursday game times and networks for the first three weeks.

That ULM-UK match-up will have the Wildcats opening the season with a noon kickoff and you can see it on the SEC Network.

The Cats will open the SEC schedule the next week, September 11 at Kroger Field when they host Missouri for a 7:30 kickoff on the SEC Network.

Then, on September 18 in Kroger Field, UK will take on Chattanooga with another Noon start. This one can only be seen streaming on either ESPN+ or the SEC Network+.

UK also announced this week that it expects to be at full capacity inside Kroger Field and back to traditional game day activities when the season begins.

DATE

OPPONENTLOCATIONTIME/TV
Sept. 4ULMLexingtonNoon ET / SEC Network
Sept. 11MissouriLexington7:30 p.m. ET/ SEC Network
Sept. 18ChattanoogaLexingtonNoon ET / ESPN+/SECN+
Sept. 25at South CarolinaColumbia, S.C.
Oct. 2FloridaLexington
Oct. 9LSULexington
Oct. 16at GeorgiaAthens, Ga.
Oct. 30at Mississippi StateStarkville, Miss.
Nov. 6TennesseeLexington
Nov. 13at VanderbiltNashville, Tenn.
Nov. 20New Mexico StateLexington
Nov. 27at LouisvilleLouisville, Ky.
