ESPN names Elzy Coach and Howard Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — ESPN has named Kentucky's Kyra Elzy the Coach of the Week and Rhyne Howard the Player of the Week in women's college basketball.

The pair were a part of wins over Top-15 ranked opponents. It started with a 75-64 win over No. 10 Arkansas and ended on Sunday with a thrilling double-overtime victory at No. 12 Mississippi State, 92-86.

Against Arkansas, Howard scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, adding four 3s made and four assists. The 24 points was a season high before she helped lead Kentucky at Mississippi State with 33 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal. Howard scoring 25 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. In fact, Howard scored 25 of Kentucky’s final 31 points in the game, including 10 of the team’s 14 overtime points.

The schedule doesn't get easier this week. UK plays at Texas A&M on Thursday night at 8:30 on the SEC Network. Then, the Wildcats return home on Sunday to host the first of two meetings against South Carolina. Tip off is set for Noon on ESPN2.