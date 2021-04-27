Essential Quality is Kentucky Derby 147 favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Essential Quality drew the 14th post for Kentucky Derby 147 and was installed as the 2-1 morning line favorite in the Run for the Roses which has a full field of 20.

Louisville native Brad Cox trains the colt and is looking for his first-ever Kentucky Derby victory. He paired up with jockey Luis Saez to lead Essential Quality to a win in the Blue Grass Stakes the first weekend of April. No horse has won the Blue Grass and then gone on to win the Derby since Strike the Gold back in 1991.

The second betting choice in the field will line up in the next door post. Santa Anita Derby winner, Rock Your World, will break from the 15 and is 5-1 in the morning line.

Todd Pletcher has four colts in the field as he looks to win Kentucky Derby number three. Florida Derby winner, Known Agenda, drew the rail but still has 6-1 odds making him the third betting choice.

The fourth betting choice is Hot Rod Charlie who was the winner of the Louisiana Derby for two-time Derby winning trainer Doug O'Neill. Hot Rod Charlie will line up in the 9th post.

The fifth betting choice is runner-up in the Blue Grass Stakes, Highly Motivated. Meantime, both Mandaloun who is trained by Brad Cox and Medina Spirit who is trained by Bob Baffert are both 15-1. Baffert is currently tied with Ben Jones for most career wins by a trainer with six.

Here is the field for Kentucky Derby 147 which you can see on LEX 18 with a post time of 6:57