Field set for Saturday's Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The draw was held Tuesday for the running of the 84th Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

Malathaat drew the 5th post position and was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite in a field of just six. Malathaat has won all three of her previous races. She's trained by Todd Pletcher who has won the Kentucky Oaks three times with Ashado in 2004, Rags to Riches in 2007 and Princess of Sylmar in 2013.

Here are the post positions for Saturday's Central Bank Ashland Stakes with a post time of 5:30.

Post



Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-Line Odds 1 Curlin’s Catch Mark Casse Chris Landeros 8-1 2 Pass the Champagne George Weaver Javier Castellano 4-1 3 Simply Ravishing Kenny McPeek Luis Saez 5-2 4 Moon Swag Brendan Walsh Adam Beschizza 10-1 5 Malathaat Todd Pletcher Joel Rosario 9-5 6 Will’s Secret Dallas Stewart Jon Court 7-2

Kenny McPeek, trainer of Simply Ravishing (post 3; Luis Saez to ride)

“It will be good to get her going. She has been ready for a while. It will be nice to be back to Keeneland, where she won the Alcibiades (G1). She has been ready since early to mid-March, but I did not want to ship her from Florida. I have (Alcibiades) runner-up Crazy Beautiful, and I did not want to run them against each other in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) (won by Crazy Beautiful.) Simply Ravishing is extremely talented and she won the Alcibiades, so it just seemed logical to run her back in the Ashland.”

