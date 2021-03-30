Menu

Field set for Saturday's Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland

Fillies prep race for the Kentucky Oaks
Mark Humphrey/AP
John Velazquez (9) rides Authentic to win the Breeder's Cup Classic horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Velazquez, Authentic
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:38:06-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The draw was held Tuesday for the running of the 84th Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

Malathaat drew the 5th post position and was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite in a field of just six. Malathaat has won all three of her previous races. She's trained by Todd Pletcher who has won the Kentucky Oaks three times with Ashado in 2004, Rags to Riches in 2007 and Princess of Sylmar in 2013.

Here are the post positions for Saturday's Central Bank Ashland Stakes with a post time of 5:30.

Post

HorseTrainerJockeyMorning-Line Odds
1Curlin’s CatchMark CasseChris Landeros8-1
2Pass the ChampagneGeorge WeaverJavier Castellano4-1
3Simply RavishingKenny McPeekLuis Saez5-2
4Moon SwagBrendan WalshAdam Beschizza10-1
5MalathaatTodd PletcherJoel Rosario9-5
6Will’s SecretDallas StewartJon Court7-2

Kenny McPeek, trainer of Simply Ravishing (post 3; Luis Saez to ride)

“It will be good to get her going. She has been ready for a while. It will be nice to be back to Keeneland, where she won the Alcibiades (G1). She has been ready since early to mid-March, but I did not want to ship her from Florida. I have (Alcibiades) runner-up Crazy Beautiful, and I did not want to run them against each other in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) (won by Crazy Beautiful.) Simply Ravishing is extremely talented and she won the Alcibiades, so it just seemed logical to run her back in the Ashland.”

