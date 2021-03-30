Field set for Saturday's Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The draw was held Tuesday for the running of the 97th Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

Essential Quality drew the fourth gate and was installed as the 3-5 morning line favorite. He has won all four career starts including his maiden at Churchill Downs and two races at Keeneland in the Breeders' Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile this past November. Essential Quality is trained by Brad Cox who has been one of the hottest trainers in the last couple of years but is still looking for his first start at the Kentucky Derby.

Here is the complete line-up for Saturday's $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes with a post time of 6:35. It can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Post

