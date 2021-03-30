Menu

Field set for Saturday's Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 12:56:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The draw was held Tuesday for the running of the 97th Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

Essential Quality drew the fourth gate and was installed as the 3-5 morning line favorite. He has won all four career starts including his maiden at Churchill Downs and two races at Keeneland in the Breeders' Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile this past November. Essential Quality is trained by Brad Cox who has been one of the hottest trainers in the last couple of years but is still looking for his first start at the Kentucky Derby.

Here is the complete line-up for Saturday's $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes with a post time of 6:35. It can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Post

HorseTrainerJockeyMorning-Line Odds
1Hidden StashVicki OliverRafael Bejarano20-1
2UntreatedTodd PletcherJoel Rosario8-1
3Highly MotivatedChad BrownJavier Castellano7-2
4Essential QualityBrad CoxLuis Saez3-5
5RombauerMichael McCarthyFlorent Geroux15-1
6LeblonPaulo LoboAlbin Jimenez30-1
7Hush of a StormWilliam MoreySantiago Gonzalez15-1
8Sittin On GoDale RomansCorey Lanerie30-1
9KeepmeinmindRobertino DiodoroDavid Cohen8-1
