One thing big blue nation knows about Kentucky women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks is that he knows how to recruit, after turning the program around in his first season last year.

He does it again, landing five-star guard and ESPN's 18th-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class Savvy Swords.

Swords chose the Cats over South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame and Michigan.

Swords becomes the second commitment out of the 2026, joining five-star point guard Maddyn Greenway.