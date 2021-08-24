Five UK players on Coaches All-SEC teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference football coaches have put in their votes for the All-SEC teams and five UK football players have been named to those teams.

There's not much surprise that Senior offensive lineman Darian Kinnard is on the first team offense. His fellow Senior defensive lineman Josh Paschal is on the first team defense.

Junior running back Chris Rodriguez and Senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner are each on the third team offense. Meantime, Senior safety Yusuf Corker was named to third team defense.

Kentucky opens the season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on September 4.