Florida beats Kentucky for the third time this season, 71-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While it's often times said its hard to beat a team three times, a gritty Gators bunch proved why they're among the best teams in the country in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky's late comeback bid fell flat in a 71-63 loss to Florida on Friday. Alex Condon led the way with 21 points for the Gators. As a team, Florida outrebounded the Wildcats 50-29.

As expected the game started at a high pace. Malachi Moreno gave UK its first two points but Xaivian Lee hit a three and drove the lane for two more. Kentucky called a timeout with the Gators up 8-2. They'd come out and trade a couple of more baskets with Florida up 10-4 at the under 16 media timeout.

It didn't take long for Florida to build it's first double digit lead. Just 5:47 into the game, Urban Klavzar hit a lay-up to put the Gators up 16-6. They would also lead 18-8 and 20-10. Then, Kentucky went on a 10-2 run thanks to 8 points from Mo Dioubate to cut the lead to two 20-18. Mo had two three pointers in that stretch.

After a Florida timeout, the Wildcats tied the game up at 20 when Jasper Johnson drove the lane for a long-reaching lay-in. Kentucky would go 1 for its next 12 and the Gators went on a 13-0 run to take a 33-20 lead with under four to go in the first half.

After starting the game 7-11, Kentucky shot 3-19 the rest of the way and trailed 37-28 at the half. Dioubate led the way with 12 points while Otega Oweh added 6. Florida out-rebounded the Cats 25-16.

Florida started the second half with four free throws, two lay-ups and two dunks to quickly extend the lead to 49-32. The Wildcats went on a 4-0 run with Malachi Moreno getting a putback dunk and Denzel Aberdeen getting a run out slam. 49-36 Florida had the lead with 12:23 to go in the game.

Kentucky would get as close as eleven when Collin Chandler hit a three pointer from the wing. The Wildcats were down 54-43 with 10:01 to play. Then, it was down to ten when Jasper Johnson created a steal and Oweh finished it off with a slam. Florida's lead was down to 56-46 with 6:14 to go in the game.

Aberdeen nailed a three-pointer to the deficit to 66-61 with 1:21 remaining, but Xavian Lee answered on the other end with a three of his own to seal the game.

The Wildcats sit at 21-13 and await their fate on Selection Sunday.

