Reggie Warford, Kentucky's first Black basketball player to graduate, has died at 67

Was the first four year African American player in UK history
Bob Ball, Reggie Warford
Ray Stubblebine/AP
University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Bob Ball appears to get a ball full in the face as he struggles to gain possession against University of Kentucky’s Reggie Warford during first half of their NIT playoff game at New York’s Madison Square Garden, March 21, 1976. Kentucky won 71-67. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky basketball player Reggie Warford has died at the age of 67. He was the first African American to play four seasons at UK.

One of the first to find out the news this morning was Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

Warford, who played at Drakesboro High School in Muhlenberg County before being recruited to come to Kentucky, died after a battle with numerous illnesses. He had a heart transplant in 2014 and kidney transplants in 2017.

Warford was a 6'1" guard and played in 50 games for the Wildcats scoring just 206 points from 1972-'76. His Senior season was by far his best where he played in 28 of those games scoring 182 points and shooting 47% from the field and 73% from the free throw line.

Warford went on to become an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, Iowa State and Long Beach State, and also was head coach of the Harlem Globetrotters in 2003.

Warford is survived by his wife, Marisa, and sons Grant and Tyler.

