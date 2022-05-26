Reggie Warford, Kentucky's first Black basketball player to graduate, has died at 67

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky basketball player Reggie Warford has died at the age of 67. He was the first African American to play four seasons at UK.

One of the first to find out the news this morning was Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

Reggie Warford passed away this morning at home surrounded by his loving family. I know how much Reggie meant to Kentucky & how he inspired others.



Reggie and I worked together at Pitt in the 80s and have remained friends.



I’m going to miss my brother, may God bless you Reggie. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 26, 2022

His family tells me former UK guard Reggie Warford died this morning at home, surrounded by family. He was the first African-American basketball player to graduate from UK. We shared a birthday and a friendship. RIP pic.twitter.com/J9dBBK9Jdo — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) May 26, 2022

Warford, who played at Drakesboro High School in Muhlenberg County before being recruited to come to Kentucky, died after a battle with numerous illnesses. He had a heart transplant in 2014 and kidney transplants in 2017.

Warford was a 6'1" guard and played in 50 games for the Wildcats scoring just 206 points from 1972-'76. His Senior season was by far his best where he played in 28 of those games scoring 182 points and shooting 47% from the field and 73% from the free throw line.

Warford went on to become an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, Iowa State and Long Beach State, and also was head coach of the Harlem Globetrotters in 2003.

Warford is survived by his wife, Marisa, and sons Grant and Tyler.