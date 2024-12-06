Former NFL quarterback leads Lexington's Sayre School to first state title in school history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a historic win, Lexington's Sayre Spartans took home their first 1A state championship against Raceland on Friday, 27-22. The team comes off a undefeated season, coming a long way from their first season record, 3-5.

The school's football program was founded in 2018 after a 40-year hiatus and is led by Chad Pennington, a former NFL quarterback who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2000. Pennington went on to play 11 seasons in the league, his last three with the Miami Dolphins.

Leading the league twice in completion percentages and once in passer rating, Pennington helped clinch division titles with both the Jets and Dolphins.

A twice-awarded AP NFL and PFWA Comeback Player of the Year, Pennington retired from professional football holding the record for completion percentage.

"To be the first, you're right...and that's so hard to do. We talked about that in the locker room; you're built for this moment, you're ready for this moment," Pennington said after the game. "We're not going to shy away from it, we're going to embrace it, because that's what they're built to do."

Pennington credited the win to Sayre's athletes: "They embraced it and deserve all the credit," he said.

Along with an undefeated season, the Spartans outscored their opponents this year, 621-79. The win comes following last season's loss to Raceland in the quarterfinals.

