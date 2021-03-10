Former UK assistant Steve Ortmayer passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky assistant football coach Steve Ortmayer has passed away after a brief illness at the age of 77. UK revealed the news on Twitter.

We're heartbroken to learn of the passing of Steve Ortmayer, who served as Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends coach under Rich Brooks from 2003-09.



We send our deepest condolences to Coach Ortmayer's family. pic.twitter.com/YWntQJlZ0i — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 9, 2021

Ortmayer came to Kentucky when Rich Brooks was hired as the head coach in 2003 and stayed until Brooks retired in 2009. You could still see him showing up at games and Monday press conferences. And he was always welcome to go to any of Mark Stoops practices as well.

We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Coach Ortmayer. I always loved when he would stop by practice and we could talk football. He will be missed. 🙏 https://t.co/IMqxCpRKvY — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) March 9, 2021

Ortmayer also won two Super Bowl titles with the Raiders when he was an assistant coach in 1980 and '83. He also spent time in the front office of the Raiders and Chargers.