Former UK assistant Steve Ortmayer passes away

Coached at UK under Rich Brooks
Kentucky head coach Rich Brooks and Assistant Head Coach Steve Ortmayer talk during practice for the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 28, 2007. Kentucky will play Florida State on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Charles Small)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky assistant football coach Steve Ortmayer has passed away after a brief illness at the age of 77. UK revealed the news on Twitter.

Ortmayer came to Kentucky when Rich Brooks was hired as the head coach in 2003 and stayed until Brooks retired in 2009. You could still see him showing up at games and Monday press conferences. And he was always welcome to go to any of Mark Stoops practices as well.

Ortmayer also won two Super Bowl titles with the Raiders when he was an assistant coach in 1980 and '83. He also spent time in the front office of the Raiders and Chargers.

