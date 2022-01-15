Watch
Former UK Men's Basketball coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Photo courtesy: John Calipari Twitter<br/>
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 15, 2022
Former UK Men's Basketball coach Joe B. Hall has died. He was 93 years old.

Kentucky Men's Basketball shared the news on Twitter early Saturday morning.

Hall was the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1972 to 1985.

Hall celebrated his 93rd birthday this past November with Coach John Calipari.

