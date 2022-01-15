Former UK Men's Basketball coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Former UK Men's Basketball coach Joe B. Hall has died. He was 93 years old.

Kentucky Men's Basketball shared the news on Twitter early Saturday morning.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.

We love you, Joe B.



— Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Hall was the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1972 to 1985.

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball.

— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Hall celebrated his 93rd birthday this past November with Coach John Calipari.