Former Wildcat and Antonio Brown trainer arrested

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The trainer of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested on Tuesday following accusations the two men attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. The trainer is former University of Kentucky wide receiver, Glenn Holt.

Hollywood Police responded to a disturbance where the alleged victim accused Holt and Brown of hitting him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Authorities were unsuccessful in making contact with Brown.

Holt played at Kentucky from 2002-'05 where he had 88 career catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. His best season was in 2004 when he had 49 receptions for 415 yards and 3 scores. Holt played for the Bengals from 2006-'08. He was a graduate assistant at Kentucky in 2012.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

