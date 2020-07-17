Former Wildcat, Eric Bledsoe, tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Former Kentucky and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has informed a couple of NBA reporters that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Eric Bledsoe says he tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/7ChaALSex6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2020

Bledsoe starts for the Bucks and is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He has not yet traveled with Milwaukee to Orlando for the NBA restart but he hopes to join them soon. When he does, Bledsoe will have to quarantine for two days according to the league's protocol.

The Bucks first scrimmage is July 23rd and their first game is July 31st.