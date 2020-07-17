Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Wildcat, Eric Bledsoe, tests positive for COVID-19

In quarantine until he can travel to Orlando
items.[0].image.alt
Indiana Pacers’ Darren Collison drives against Milwaukee Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Bledsoe Tabbed to NBA All-Defensive First Team
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jul 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-16 22:12:42-04

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Former Kentucky and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has informed a couple of NBA reporters that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Bledsoe starts for the Bucks and is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He has not yet traveled with Milwaukee to Orlando for the NBA restart but he hopes to join them soon. When he does, Bledsoe will have to quarantine for two days according to the league's protocol.

The Bucks first scrimmage is July 23rd and their first game is July 31st.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!