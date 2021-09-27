Watch
Sports

Actions

Fortner earns second SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor

Super senior switched to center this season
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
FORTNER LINEMAN OF WEEK USC.jpg
Posted at 7:03 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 19:03:57-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky center Luke Fortner has earned his second SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor after his play against South Carolina.

Fortner helped UK to the victory as part of a run game that put up 230 yards. He had 26 blocks at the point of attack and didn't miss an assignment or allow any quarterback pressures. Fortner and the Wildcats beat South Carolina 16-10 to improve to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC.

UK returns to Kroger Field this coming Saturday to host Florida at 6:00 in a game that will be on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps