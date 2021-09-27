Fortner earns second SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky center Luke Fortner has earned his second SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor after his play against South Carolina.

Fortner helped UK to the victory as part of a run game that put up 230 yards. He had 26 blocks at the point of attack and didn't miss an assignment or allow any quarterback pressures. Fortner and the Wildcats beat South Carolina 16-10 to improve to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the SEC.

UK returns to Kroger Field this coming Saturday to host Florida at 6:00 in a game that will be on ESPN.