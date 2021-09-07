Fortner named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Senior Luke Fortner has been named the SEC's Co-offensive lineman after week one of the college football season. He shared the weekly award with Kenyon Green of Texas A&M.

In his first game playing at center for the Wildcats, Fortner had four knockdown blocks, eight blocks at the point of attack and did not allow a sack. He also helped Kentucky gain 564 yards of total offense in the 45-10 win over ULM.

Fortner and the Wildcats play their first SEC game of the season this coming Saturday when they host Missouri at 7:30. You can see the game on the SEC Network.