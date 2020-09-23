Fortner Named to 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner has been named to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team for all of the community service work he does outside of his sports.

Fortner is one of 11 Football Bowl Subdivision players on the 22 man squad and he's the second straight Wildcat to earn this honor. Last year, fellow “Big Blue Wall” member Landon Young was named to the team and was voted team captain in a fan vote.

Fortner has already graduated with a degree in engineering. He and some of his fellow students worked with Toyota Manufacturing engineers to design, test and manufacture a specially-built push cart vehicle through a project called “Lift Them Up.” It helped a Kentucky Children’s Hospital patient the chance to both accompany the Wildcats on the Cat Walk and attend a game at Kroger Field.

He has also been involved in a podcast with teammate and UK punter Max Duffy and they also answered questions from patients at the Kentucky Children's Hospital. Here are some other things that Fortner has been involved with in the community.

· Volunteered with other engineering students at UK's 2020 "Engineers Day" to celebrate engineering and showcase the "Lift Them Up" cart

· Volunteer at Urban Impact at the Woodhill Community Center, an organization that strives to enable youth to grow, succeed and lead

· Volunteer reader at Athens-Chilesburg Elementary

· Volunteer for Read Across America at Fayette County public schools

· Volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

