Four UK Track and Field athletes advance to NCAA Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Kentucky Track and Field athletes have punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships and another five have taken a step closer by qualifying for quarterfinals on Friday down at East preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida.

UK’s Trey Causey III used a leap of 24’10.5”/7.58 meters to land in ninth place in the long jump. That put Causey in the top 12 and helped him advance to Eugene.

Keaton Daniel, the Southeastern Conference champion in the pole vault, only needed two attempts to earn his trip to Oregon. He entered with a lift of 17’2.75”/5.25m, then cleared 17’6.5”/5.35m on his next try to clinch an advancement.

Kentucky had two advance in the shot put as Josh Sobota and Charles Lenford Jr. finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Sobota got in a throw of 61’6.25”/18.75m, with Lenford closely behind at 61’5”/18.72m -- a season best for each.

Runners who earned a qualifying time to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals include:

Tai Brown, who won his heat with in 13.47w seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, the top time of the day; it would have been a personal best and No. 2 in school history if not wind-aided

Dylan Allen in the 1500m run with a time of 3:44.25

Lance Lang in two events

100m dash with a time of 10.20 that moves him up to No. 4 on the all-time UK list 200m dash with a time of 20.39



Dwight St. Hillaire won his heat in the 400m dash with a time of 45.46

Kenroy Williams won his heat in the 400m hurdles with a time of 50.67 seconds

Women's competition begins on Thursday at 1:30.