Four UK women's soccer players named to SEC preseason watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three returning Kentucky women's soccer players and one newcomer are being named to the Southeastern Conference's preseason watch list.

Returners Marissa Bosco, Hannah Richardson and Jordyn Rhodes received mention from the leauge while newcomer Brooke Littman also makes the watch list. Richardson and Rhodes are the top returning scorers for the Wildcats. Both Richardson and Rhodes are just sophomores.

Littman is a redshirt senior transfer from Notre Dame. The goal keeper started in 13 games for the Irish last season. She had six shutouts and allowed just one goal or less in eight of her 13 starts.

Kentucky kicks off the season with the scheduled fall matches at Vanderbilt on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.