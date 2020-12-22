Four Wildcats earn All-SEC honors by the league coaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Four Kentucky football players have been named to All-SEC teams by the league's coaches. Senior offensive tackle Landon Young was named to the first team, while senior center Drake Jackson and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard were named to the second team. Redshirt freshman linebacker J.J. Weaver was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Young was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season. He didn't miss an assignment, and led the “Big Blue Wall” in knockdown blocks with 56.

Jackson missed just one assignment in 627 snaps while he also had 38 knockdown blocks and led the team with 167 blocks at the point of attack. He was on the watch lists for both the Outland Trophy for the best interior lineman and the Rimington Trophy for the nation’s top center.

Kinnard had 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack and was also was a candidate for the Outland Trophy this season.

Weaver made 33 tackles and was second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, and added two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. He was SEC Freshman of the Week before ending the season with a knee injury.

The Wildcats are set to face N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2nd in Jacksonville, Florida. It's the Wildcats fifth straight bowl game.