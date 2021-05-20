Four Wildcats make Softball National Coaches All-American teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association announced its All-Southeast Region Team with four UK players making the team.

Kayla Kowalik was named the first team catcher, with both Erin Coffel (SS) and Autumn Humes (P) voted to the second team. Outfielder Renee Abernathy was named third team by the coaches in the region who voted on the awards.

Now all four are qualifiers to be named All-American which is revealed in June.

Kayla Kowalik, First Team Catcher

NCAA leader in batting average

Second Team All-SEC

Leads the NCAA in hits

Erin Coffel, Second Team Shortstop

Second Team All-SEC

SEC All-Freshman Team

Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week

Autumn Humes, Second Team Pitcher

20 wins on the season in the circle, the third UK pitcher in program history

Responsible for nine of UK’s SEC wins this season

2.93 ERA

Renee Abernathy, Third Team Outfielder

Hitting .344 with 10 HR’s and 43 RBI

12 multi-hit games this year, including two two-run HR games.

17 extra-base hits this season, with 15 of those coming in RBI situations

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.

