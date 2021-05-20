Four Wildcats make Softball National Coaches All-American teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association announced its All-Southeast Region Team with four UK players making the team.
Kayla Kowalik was named the first team catcher, with both Erin Coffel (SS) and Autumn Humes (P) voted to the second team. Outfielder Renee Abernathy was named third team by the coaches in the region who voted on the awards.
Now all four are qualifiers to be named All-American which is revealed in June.
Kayla Kowalik, First Team Catcher
- NCAA leader in batting average
- Second Team All-SEC
- Leads the NCAA in hits
Erin Coffel, Second Team Shortstop
- Second Team All-SEC
- SEC All-Freshman Team
- Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week
Autumn Humes, Second Team Pitcher
- 20 wins on the season in the circle, the third UK pitcher in program history
- Responsible for nine of UK’s SEC wins this season
- 2.93 ERA
Renee Abernathy, Third Team Outfielder
- Hitting .344 with 10 HR’s and 43 RBI
- 12 multi-hit games this year, including two two-run HR games.
- 17 extra-base hits this season, with 15 of those coming in RBI situations
For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.