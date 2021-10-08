Franklin County's Kaden Moorman commits to UK Football

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman used Twitter and Instagram on Friday releasing a video to commit to play at Kentucky.

I am blessed to announce that I will commit to the university of Kentucky! GO BBN! pic.twitter.com/tN4RUFhSgp — kaden j moorman (@kadenmoorman4) October 8, 2021

Moorman is a just a junior for the Flyers. Through seven games this season he's carried the ball for 92 times for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also caught ten passes for 124 more yards. In 2020, Moorman carried the ball 101 times for 606 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Moorman chose the Wildcats over Wisconsin and Toledo. He will still have one more season to play at Franklin County before he becomes a Wildcat in the fall of 2023.