Watch
Sports

Actions

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman commits to UK Football

Junior is a 3 star for the Class of 2023
items.[0].image.alt
Rivals
KADEN MOORMAN RIVALS FIXED.jpg
Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:23:45-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman used Twitter and Instagram on Friday releasing a video to commit to play at Kentucky.

Moorman is a just a junior for the Flyers. Through seven games this season he's carried the ball for 92 times for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also caught ten passes for 124 more yards. In 2020, Moorman carried the ball 101 times for 606 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Moorman chose the Wildcats over Wisconsin and Toledo. He will still have one more season to play at Franklin County before he becomes a Wildcat in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps