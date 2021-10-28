Frederick Douglass WR Dane Key commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has landed another player from Frederick Douglass High School. On Thursday, Broncos wide receiver Dane Key committed to the Wildcats for the Class of 2022.

Jager Burton and Dekel Crowdus joined the UK program in the fall of this season and earlier this year Ty Bryant committed to play for the Class of 2023.

Key has played in seven games this year for Frederick Douglass, where he has 31 catches for 501 yards and five touchdowns. The 6'2", 190 pound receiver played in nine games his junior season where he finished with 37 receptions for 625 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 247Sports.com composite score has Key listed as the 32nd wide receiver in the Class of 2022 and the number 221 player overall.

Key chose the Wildcats over Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and Western Kentucky.

Key is a legacy signing for Kentucky. His father Donte was a linebacker for the Wildcats from 1992-'95, where he played his career for former head coach Bill Curry.