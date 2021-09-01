Watch
Friends, family of UK football player release student conduct documents related to accused March burglary

Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:38:41-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In August, six UK football players were accused of burglary, while DeVito Tisdale was also charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Tisdale had a conduct hearing with the University of Kentucky's Office of Student Conduct where the board agreed "there was not a preponderance of evidence to say with certainty that DeVito had a gun."

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court, the crime happened on March 7, 2021, at a residence on Forest Park Drive in Lexington.

The complaint states that the group got into an altercation with people living in the home after being asked to leave a party.

The complainants said that Tisdale pulled a handgun during the altercation and pointed it at a person who lived in the home.

