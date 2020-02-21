Future Wildcat, Boston, named Naismith Trophy Finalist

ATLANTA, Ga. — Kentucky signee, B.J. Boston, has been named a finalist for the Naismith Trophy which goes each year to the top high school player in the nation.

The future Wildcat is one of the five finalists for the award which will be presented on March 10. Boston, who is a 6'7" shooting guard is a consensus five-star player and he currently plays for Sierra Canyon High School in California alongside Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.

Over the summer he averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for his Nike EYBL team.

Boston is a part of a 2020 class that will be ranked No. 1 in the country as he joins Devin Askew, Terrence Clarke, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware.

Ron Mercer, in 1995, is the only Kentucky men’s basketball player to have won Naismith High School Trophy Player of the Year honors.