Garry McPeek named EKU's acting head football coach

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky has named Garry McPeek acting head football coach for the Colonels. The step was taken after EKU Head Football Coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday morning.

McPeek as been the Colonels director of football operations since the 2021 season. During the off-season he was promoted to chief of staff. "I'm honored that our administration has the confidence in me to step in during this critical time," said McPeek. "Our main focus is Coach Wells and his health, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. We've got great players and great coaches who have put a lot of work into this program. I'll just try to guide the ship and keep it between the navigational buoys."

"These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within," said Roan. "That said, the appointment of Coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to Coach Wells' team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team."

McPeek has more than 30 years of experience coaching football. He was last a head coach at Lawrence County High School from 2001-'03 where he was 28-5.

The Colonels open the season this coming Friday night when they travel to Eastern Michigan at 7:00 PM on ESPN3.