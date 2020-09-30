Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Gatewood is eligible for Kentucky

QB transfer from Auburn can play immediately
items.[0].image.alt
joey gatewood.jfif
Posted at 7:16 PM, Sep 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-30 19:41:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops Tweeted out big news for his team on Wednesday night. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who transferred from Auburn, is immediately eligible to play.

Gatewood redshirted at Auburn in 2018 and then in 2019 totaled 176 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in eight career games for the Tigers.

He should immediately become the back-up quarterback to Terry Wilson on the roster.

Gatewood was a four star recruit coming out of high school and rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 26 overall player in the 2018 class.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

Safely Back to School