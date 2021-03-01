GC men's basketball team advances to MSC Tournament Semifinal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kyran Jones did not have a single field goal in the first 14-plus minutes of second half action in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals. In that stretch, seventh-seeded University of Pikeville was turning a double-digit deficit into a two-possession lead.

However, with 5:29 showing the Bowling Green, Ky. native took to the lane in his old stomping grounds and got the bucket and the foul. With the made free throw, the second-seeded Tigers (16-6) took a lead it never relinquished. The Bears (12-12) got back within one several times, but no closer in a 76-74 GC win.

Jones, while not scoring from the floor in that stretch, was golden at the line. He hit eight straight before the hoop and harm gave him nine free throws in the second half. He finished with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaquay Wales picked up the scoring lull as Jones and Derrin Boyd both battled foul trouble and a cold spell. The sophomore finished with 14 to tie his career high.

Boyd started strong, back-to-back threes for a quick Georgetown advantage, and finished strong to score 15 points. Earlier in the week he was named MSC Freshman of the Year. He and Jones were first-team all-conference with Wales a second-team honoree.

Michael Turay had a nice touch with 10 points and Naradain James came off the bench with two huge threes late in the second half as the Tigers were clawing back into the game. He finished with eight.

Georgetown advances to Monday night's 8:30 pm ET semifinal where it will face the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal night cap between Thomas More University and Freed-Hardeman University.

