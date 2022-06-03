Georgetown College discontinues a number of sports to 'control institutional costs'

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown College announced on Facebook that several athletic teams will be discontinued in order to "control institutional costs."

Teams affected by this decision are:



men's varsity golf

women's varsity golf

varsity archery

junior varsity men's soccer

junior varsity women's soccer

Georgetown says scholarships for all affected athletes will be honored, but the College won't fund competition.

"These actions are part of a broader restructuring of the College’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue."