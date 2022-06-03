Georgetown College discontinues a number of sports to 'control institutional costs'

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown College announced on Facebook that several athletic teams will be discontinued in order to "control institutional costs."
Teams affected by this decision are:
- men's varsity golf
- women's varsity golf
- varsity archery
- junior varsity men's soccer
- junior varsity women's soccer
Georgetown says scholarships for all affected athletes will be honored, but the College won't fund competition.
"These actions are part of a broader restructuring of the College’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue."