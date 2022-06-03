Watch
Georgetown College discontinues a number of sports to 'control institutional costs'

Georgetown College VP of Athletics says the agreement to host the Bengals' training camp between former president Bill Crouch and Bengals owner Mike Brown helped spur the construction of the stadium, conference center, and surrounding buildings. This served as the pro team's summer home for 15 years, and is still used by Georgetown College.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 18:54:58-04

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown College announced on Facebook that several athletic teams will be discontinued in order to "control institutional costs."

Teams affected by this decision are:

  • men's varsity golf
  • women's varsity golf
  • varsity archery
  • junior varsity men's soccer
  • junior varsity women's soccer

Georgetown says scholarships for all affected athletes will be honored, but the College won't fund competition.

"These actions are part of a broader restructuring of the College’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue."

