Goff finishes 18th in the NCAA Noblesville Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK golfer Alex Goff finished 18th overall and fifth among individuals not competing for a team in the for a team in the NCAA Noblesville Regional. Unfortunately, the sophomore needed to finish first among those individuals to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Goff shot an even par, 72 in his final of three rounds in Indiana. He finished -1 for the tournament.

“Alex played his heart out this week,” UK head coach Brian Craig said. “He had a number of big numbers that kept him from being right at the top, but I was extremely proud of his effort and attitude. Alex has two years left wearing the Blue and White and he has a chance to be a special player.”

It was the fourth time this season Goff has finished in the Top 20 of a tournament.