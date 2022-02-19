Grady leads No. 4 UK over No. 25 Alabama in Rupp Arena, 90-81

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats beat No. 25 Alabama at its own game by making 64 % of their three point shots on the way to a 90-81 victory over the Crimson Tide. Alabama hit just 35 % hitting 14-of-40 from beyond the arc.

It looked like it was going to be a rough day for the Wildcats. UK was playing without injured starting guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. Then, Alabama hit seven of their first ten 3 pointers and built a 13 point lead. Kentucky was playing with line-ups they hadn't used much and the Wildcats made it work.

Kentucky turned missed Alabama three's into offense. The Crimson Tide missed their final ten 3 pointers of the half. Oscar Tshiebwe went to work inside to score three buckets. And, the Wildcats got to the free throw line and hit them. Finally Kellen Grady hit an off balance three from the corner and the Wildcats had the 47-46 lead at the half.

UK started the second half strong as well and things started falling their way too. Jacob Toppin, forced to take a three as the shot clock was about to expire, banked it in for a 6 point UK advantage. Later off an offensive rebound, Davion Mintz tried to pass to Grady. He had turned his head and it bounced off his leg before he gathered it and knocked down a three.

Grady led the way 25 points while hitting 7-of-9 three pointers. Tshiebwe added 21 points, 14 rebounds while Keion Brooks, Jr. had 18 and 8 rebounds and Toppin added 13 with 6 rebounds.

Kentucky improves to 22-5 overall, 11-3 in the SEC. Next up, LSU comes to Rupp arena on Wednesday for a 9:00 PM tip off.