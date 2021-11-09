Grady, Washington on Wooden Award preseason watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guards Kellan Grady and TyTy Washington have been named to the preseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award. They are two of the 50 players on the preseason list.

Kentucky is one of 12 programs with multiple players on the initial list.

Grady transferred to Kentucky from Davidson where he scored 2,002 points and averaged 17 points in his four seasons there. He is also on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, Lute Olson Award, Jerry West Award and a second team All-SEC choice by both the media and coaches in the league.

Washington is a freshman who led UK in scoring in the exhibition season with 17 points per game while hitting 59% shooting from the field. He also hit all six of his three pointers in the two exhibition games. Washington is also up for the Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award.

