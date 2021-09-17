Gran returns to UK as Special Assistant to the Head Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eddie Gran is returning to the program to be Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Gran led the Wildcats offense from 2016-'20 where in 2019 the Wildcats set new records in rushing yards, (3,624), rushing TDs (36) and yards per rushing attempt (6.32).

“I’m grateful to have somebody with the experience of Eddie Gran rejoining our program in a different capacity,” UK head football coach Mark Stoops said. “Eddie has a wealth of experience in many different areas. He will be an asset to me and our program.”

Gran was replaced after the 2020 season as Kentucky went a different direction with the offense and hired Liam Coen to be the Offensive Coordinator.

“Why would I come back? It’s simple. I love Kentucky. I love working with Coach Stoops and I want to be a positive role model in these young men’s lives,” Gran said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to return to this program and help any way I can. This place is special and it’s where I want to work and finish out my career.”

As Special Assistant to the Head Coach Gran will not be coaching on the field but will be in a role behind the scenes for the Wildcats.