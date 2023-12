Great Crossing boys basketball defeated Ballard 88-60 Saturday afternoon to become the back-to-back Billy Hicks Classic Champions.

Vince Dawson had a game high 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assits. Michael Moreno racked up 18 points, 17 boards and nine blocks.

Dawson averaged 23.7 points, eight assits and five rebounds in the tournament while Moreno averaged 21 points, 14.3 rebounds and eight blocks.