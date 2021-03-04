Greene, Hall, Steiner Win Southeast Region Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has had three honored with indoor track and field regional awards. Head Coach Lonnie Greene, assistant coach Tim Hall and sprinter Abby Steiner were announced as Southeast Region winners.

Greene has been named Women's Team Coach of the Year which includes 35 Division I schools in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. He has won a men's or women's Regional Coach of the Year Award before but this is his first as the head coach at Kentucky.

Hall was named Women’s Team Assistant Coach of the Year. He coaches UK's sprinters and hurdlers while also working with Coach Greene on the 4x400 relay. Under Hall the Wildcats had six performances on UK’s all-time top-10 lists this season, including two record-setters. Hall has won the indoor award five times overall but four times at Kentucky.

Steiner set an SEC record with a time of 22.41 in the 200 meter, which is also good enough for third-fastest in college history. For 2021 her time also leads the nation and is ranked second in the world. Steiner also posted a personal best in the 60 meter with a 7.21 which ranks among the nation's top ten times. She has also been named to the watch list for the Bowerman Award which is given to the top male and female track and field athletes in the country.