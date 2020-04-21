Menu

Haarms cuts list to three including Kentucky

Purdue graduate transfer to decide soon
Michael Conroy/AP
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) shoots over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Penn State defeated Purdue 88-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 15:54:36-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball gained a big advantage in the hopes of landing graduate transfer Matt Haarms who has cut his list to UK, Texas Tech and BYU.

The 7-foot-3 center, who is looking to leave Purdue as a graduate transfer, averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 52.4-percent from the field this past season.

Haarms doesn't put a specific timetable on a final decision. He only says it will come soon.

