Haarms cuts list to three including Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball gained a big advantage in the hopes of landing graduate transfer Matt Haarms who has cut his list to UK, Texas Tech and BYU.

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms cuts list of schools to three, and will decide this week, he tells @247Sports. | Story: https://t.co/ajvlrxRwCn pic.twitter.com/BlrBiWODC4 — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 21, 2020

The 7-foot-3 center, who is looking to leave Purdue as a graduate transfer, averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 52.4-percent from the field this past season.

Haarms doesn't put a specific timetable on a final decision. He only says it will come soon.