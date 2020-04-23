Menu

Haarms picks BYU over Kentucky

Graduate transfer goes with former Wildcat over UK
Michael Conroy/AP
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) shoots over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Penn State defeated Purdue 88-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 12:47:39-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Purdue center Matt Haarms has decided to transfer to BYU instead of Kentucky.

Go Cougs!! s/o to @tipton.edits

Haarms told Jeff Goodman at Watch Stadium more about his decision. “It just came down to my overall feeling about (Mark) Pope and the coaching staff,” said Haarms. “It was so many things, but the pieces were all there for me. I trusted Coach Pope. That’s not to say I didn’t trust the other coaches, but I think he had the best plan in place for me to succeed.”

So, the 7'3" big man will now play for former Wildcat and current BYU head coach Mark Pope instead of going to Kentucky.

Haarms averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds last season at Purdue.

