Hagans a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. — Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Hagans is one of ten semifinalists for the honor. It will be cut down to the five finalists on March 12 and the award will be handed out April 5 in Atlanta.

The UK sophomore has a team-high 54 steals. He's averaging almost 2 takeaways per game which ranks second in the SEC. In 65 career games, Hagans has 115 total steals which is an average of 1.797 per game and ranks second in school history to Rajon Rondo's 2.294.

Hagans was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season in the Southeastern Conference.