LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Harlan County's Trent Noah commits to Kentucky Basketball, according to CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander.

Kentucky assistant Cody Fueger has developed quite the social media bit. A new boom GIF for every new roster acquisition. I'm told this is for Kentucky native Trent Noah, an incoming freshman forward who just de-committed from South Carolina. Paperwork is in and he's a Wildcat. https://t.co/40ISBXgqpS — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 8, 2024

"Paperwork is in and he's a Wildcat."

After decommitting from South Carolina just one day ago, the 4-star recruit made his allegiance to the Wildcats.

Noah is a 6'6", 200-lb shooting guard with deep range and a quick, confident release. During his senior season, he was considered a top-five scorer in the state, averaging 29.9 points per game and racking up a total of 1167 points. He also averaged 10.4 rebounds per game.

