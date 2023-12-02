Haskins family, again, ready to try and win a State Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bryan Station is back in a State Championship Football game for the first time since 1999. The Defenders will take on Trinity Saturday at 4:00 in Kroger Field.

Bryan Station lost to Louisville St. X in 1999 and J.T. Haskins was a quarterback and defensive back for the Defenders along with his brother Robert. Now, he's an assistant for the current Station team and his two sons, J.T. Junior and Jordan are players. They now hope to win a State Title.

I sat down with all three to talk about that and showed the two younger Haskins the report from 1999 to get their reaction.