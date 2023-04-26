High schools host Kentucky State University baseball after windstorm damages stadium

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State University baseball team has found a way to adapt after the March windstorm took their field out of commission.

On March 3, high winds sent the bleachers tumbling onto the field at Kentucky State University.

"I was actually out on the field when it happened," said head coach Rob Henry. "Next thing you know, I look up and there's a set of bleachers that are sliding through the backstop, so I took off running! I went back to the stadium office building,"

The coaching staff realized they wouldn't be able to play any games there in the near future and scrambled to find a solution.

"We're a strong baseball community and we're here to help whenever we can," said Western Hill High School baseball coach Kevin Martin.

Western Hills and Franklin County high schools have stepped in to provide a place for the KSU Thorobreds' home games this season. It's taken some work to coordinate.

"It's been different. Our guys have been able to handle a lot of moving parts, having to take our gear from one place to another, sometimes not knowing when we're going to play until a couple of days beforehand. It's been hectic for parents trying to make travel arrangements, not sure where we're going to be and what time we're going to play, how many games we're going to play, what day," Henry said.

The arrangement has also given the team an opportunity to get to know the local high school teams better.

"To be able to see what it takes and for them to see how the coaching works and how the preparation for game days and just being able to melt the two baseball families together has been huge for us," Martin said.

"Our players get a chance to interact with them a little bit sometimes, just in passing. As we go through the hitting facility, coming out they're coming in to practice. They'll pick our guys' brains - what is college baseball like? What is college life like itself as well?" Henry said.

Shortstop Tre Brown, a sophomore at KSU, said he's enjoyed giving the high school players a bit of guidance.

"They like to talking to us before the game. They hang out around here with the bullpen and stuff and we kick it with them during the game," Brown said. "I know all high school players are trying to get there. If they've got questions for us, we try to help them out, give them pointers. We were all high schoolers at one time,"

Henry said they are waiting on contractors and engineers to come up with proposals for repairs to their home field. He said they will do some fundraising to build an improved stadium, hopefully in time for next season. Until then, they're enjoying the camaraderie of the Capital City's baseball community.

"It's been great for the community of Frankfort when it comes to that, with Kentucky State getting a little bit more integrated with the high school communities here," he said.