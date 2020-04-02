Howard honorable mention All-American by WBCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Women's Basketball Coaches Association doesn't hold Kentucky's Rhyne Howard in as high regard as many other All-American Awards in the country as the WBCA only voted her as an honorable mention All-American.

The Kentucky guard has already been voted top four or five in All-American honors by the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award.

Howard is also one of four finalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year.

Howard averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds while she also had 62 steals, 68 assists and hit 84 three pointers on the season.