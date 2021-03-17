Howard named 1st team All-American by the Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Associated Press named Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard first-team All-American. It's the second straight year she has been a first-team selection by the A.P.

Howard is the only player in the country who is averaging at least 20 points with 7.3 rebounds, 50 steals and 70 assists. She also leads Kentucky with 49 made three pointers this season.

Last year’s honor made Howard the fifth Kentucky player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from a major organization. The others were Pam Browning (1977, Street and Smith's), Valerie Still (1981, 82, 83, Street and Smith's), Victoria Dunlap (2010, USBWA and WBCA) and A'dia Mathies (2012, USBWA). She is now the second player in program history to earn first-team honors from a major organization back-to-back seasons, joining Kentucky Athletics and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Valerie Still.

Howard and her Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 2:00 against Idaho State.