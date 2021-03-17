Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Howard named 1st team All-American by the Associated Press

UK guard was second team by ESPN and SI.com
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
RHYNE HOWARD.png
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 18:07:45-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Associated Press named Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard first-team All-American. It's the second straight year she has been a first-team selection by the A.P.

Howard is the only player in the country who is averaging at least 20 points with 7.3 rebounds, 50 steals and 70 assists. She also leads Kentucky with 49 made three pointers this season.

Last year’s honor made Howard the fifth Kentucky player in program history to earn first-team All-America honors from a major organization. The others were Pam Browning (1977, Street and Smith's), Valerie Still (1981, 82, 83, Street and Smith's), Victoria Dunlap (2010, USBWA and WBCA) and A'dia Mathies (2012, USBWA). She is now the second player in program history to earn first-team honors from a major organization back-to-back seasons, joining Kentucky Athletics and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Valerie Still.

Howard and her Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 2:00 against Idaho State.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!