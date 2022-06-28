Howard named a WNBA All-Star reserve

Watch Now
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
ATLANTA, Ga. — Former University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is officially a WNBA All-Star. She was named Tuesday to the line-up as one of the 12 reserves for the game July 10.

Howard was taken with the overall number one pick by the Atlanta Dream. All she's done is average 16 points, 5 rebounds and three assists in her first 18 games. The Dream had 8 wins all of last season and are currently 8-and-10 sitting in 8th place out of 12 teams. The top 8 make the playoffs.

Howard is the first rookie to be named to an All-Star team as starter or reserve since A'ja Wilson in 2018.

All-Star teams will be selected by captains on July 2nd and the game is on the 10th in Chicago.

