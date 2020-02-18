Howard named Co-SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard has been named Co-SEC Player of the week along with Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter.

It's the fourth time the sophomore has earned the honor. She only played one game this week as Howard and the Wildcats beat then-No. 6 Mississippi State on Sunday 73-62. She scored a game-high 26 points but also added 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. The double-double was her fifth of the season while the 20-point performance was her 15th of the year.

Kentucky is on the road Thursday night at 8:00 pm to face Ole Miss. You can watch it on the SEC Network Plus.