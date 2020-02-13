Howard named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky sophomore Rhyne Howard has been named one of ten finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award. That honor goes each season to the top small forward in college basketball.

This isn't the only award Howard has made this late in the season. She's also up for Citizen Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30, John R. Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 and Dawn Staley Award Midseason Watch List making her a top candidate for national player of the year.

Howard has averaged 23 points and 6 rebounds per game. But she also has 62 three pointers, 51 assists, 47 steals and 22 blocked shots. Also, she's the only player in UK history to score 25 or more points in five straight games and the second Wildcat to score 20 or more in eight straight games.

The Cheryl Miller Award will be cut to five finalists in March and the honor will be handed out at The College Basketball Awards show on April 10th in Los Angeles.