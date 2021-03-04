Howard Named Finalist for Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky women's basketball player Rhyne Howard has been named one of five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award. It's the second straight season she's been up for the honor.

The Cheryl Miller Award will be decided by a combination of fan votes and a committee of the Basketball Hall of Fame. Fans will be able to vote running from March 5 through March 19. The overall winner will then be selected by the selection committee.

Howard was also named one of 11 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy and SEC Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches. She was also tabbed All-SEC First Team. She becomes the third player in league history to win two player of the year honors prior to their senior season. Howard is the second UK player to win back-to-back honors from league coaches. Howard was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy last season.

Howard is averaging 19.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds per game. She is leading Kentucky with 73 assists and ranks second on the team with 44 steals and third with 16 blocks. In league action, Howard averaged 21.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds per game with 54 assists and 31 steals.

Howard and the Wildcats play against Florida in the SEC Tournament on Thursday with a tip off set for about 1:00 p.m.