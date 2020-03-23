Howard named First-Team All-America by the USBWA

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky guard, Rhyne Howard, has been named a First-Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The honor gives Howard puts Howard on the list automatically for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year award, which will be announced Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. She had already earned the First-Team All-American honor from the Associated Press.

As a sophomore Howard led the Wildcats and was second in the nation with 23 points per game. She also averaged 7 rebounds per outing and had 62 steals, 29 blocked shots and 68 assists. Howard had the most three-pointers in program history by sinking 84 of them this season.

Despite missing three games due to a finger injury, Howard also became the first UK player in program history to score 25 or more points in five straight games.