Howard named First-Team All-American by the Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard became the first Wildcats women's basketball player to be named First-Team All-American by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Former Wildcats that were honored as First-Team by other publications are Pam Browning (1977, Street and Smith’s), Valerie Still (1981, 82, 83, Street and Smith’s), Victoria Dunlap (2010, USBWA and WBCA) and A’dia Mathies (2012, USBWA).

Howard led UK in scoring with 23 points per game while also pulling down 7 rebounds a game, getting 62 steals, 68 assists and 29 blocked shots. The Cleveland, Tennessee native also had 84 three pointers which is the most in school history. Howard also became the only Wildcat in program history to score 25 or more in five straight games.

In the release by the University of Kentucky, head coach Matthew Mitchell said Howard is the definition of an All-American. “She’s so much more than a prolific scorer. She has zero weaknesses, which makes her the most dynamic player in college basketball," said Mitchell. "Defensively, she makes incredible plays that you just don’t see every day and her effort on the boards is exceptional and a difference maker. Even considering her statistical prowess in every category, her most special quality is her ability to come through in the clutch. There is no player in America who I want to have the ball at a crucial time more than Rhyne Howard. She is a true All-American and we’re proud of all she has and will continue to accomplish.”

Howard and the Wildcats finished the season with a 22-8 record, 10-6 in the SEC.