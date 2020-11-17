Howard named Preseason SEC Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard has been named the SEC preseason Player of the Year as voted on by the league coaches. She was named the Player of the Year following the 2019-'20 season.

Howard is loading up on the preseason honors. She's now up for 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List. Last week, Howard became the first Kentucky women's basketball player to be named a first-team preseason All-American by the AP. She has also been named a Preseason All-American by Lindy's Sports and one of 20 players to the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch List.

Howard and her Wildcats are also the 2nd choice to win the SEC behind South Carolina.

1. South Carolina

2. Kentucky

3. Texas A&M

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi State

6. Tennessee

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Georgia

10. Missouri

11. Ole Miss

12. Florida

13. Vanderbilt

14. Auburn