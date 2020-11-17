Menu

Howard named Preseason SEC Player of the Year

Wildcats the 2nd pick in the SEC by coaches
Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball during the NCAA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Rhyne Howard
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-17 12:05:53-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard has been named the SEC preseason Player of the Year as voted on by the league coaches. She was named the Player of the Year following the 2019-'20 season.

Howard is loading up on the preseason honors. She's now up for 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List. Last week, Howard became the first Kentucky women's basketball player to be named a first-team preseason All-American by the AP. She has also been named a Preseason All-American by Lindy's Sports and one of 20 players to the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch List.

Howard and her Wildcats are also the 2nd choice to win the SEC behind South Carolina.

1. South Carolina
2. Kentucky
3. Texas A&M
4. Arkansas
5. Mississippi State
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Missouri
11. Ole Miss
12. Florida
13. Vanderbilt
14. Auburn

